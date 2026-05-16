Hindu groups offer prayers, recite Hanuman Chalisa in Bhojshala; heavy security deployed in Dhar

BHOPAL: A day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court held that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a Saraswati Temple, members of various Hindu groups and committees offered flowers and prayers inside the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected complex on Saturday.

Members of Hindu organisations, including veteran leaders Gopal Sharma and Ashok Jain, who have for decades demanded that the site be declared as Bhojshala-Maa Vagdevi (Saraswati) Temple, offered flowers at the complex, particularly near the Yagna Kund and the traditional prayer spots where rituals are conducted every Tuesday and during Basant Panchami.

Subsequently, devotees also recited the Hanuman Chalisa, followed by women devotees offering prayers amid heavy deployment of police and RAF personnel. After the darshan, several devotees said they were able to worship without hindrance after many years.

Gopal Sharma, convener of the Bhojshala Mukti Yagya Samiti, said, “Every particle of Bhojshala indicates that it is a temple. The Muslims have complete freedom to go to the Supreme Court, but Bhojshala was a temple, is a temple, and will always remain a temple.”