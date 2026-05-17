Five railway staff injured, one critical after van carrying essential equipment to Rajdhani Express fire site overturns

A van carrying repair equipment to the site of the Rajdhani Express fire in Madhya Pradesh's Alot, overturned on Sunday, injuring five railway staffers, one of them critically.

The incident took place when the van carrying essential equipment for overhead electric line repair, among other things, was on its way to Alot from Shyamnagar in Ratlam, according to West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Harshit Shrivastava.

The van overturned when a cow suddenly strayed into the middle of the road.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital and were subsequently referred to Kota in Rajasthan, officials said.

Earlier in the day, a blaze erupted in an AC coach of the Delhi-bound Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division of the railways in Ratlam.

It disrupted the movement of several trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route, as per the officials.

No casualties were reported in the train fire.

(With inputs from PTI)