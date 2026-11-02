MP cop crushed to death by truck carrying illicit liquor; probe uncovers inter-state smuggling racket

BHOPAL: A police inspector checking trucks following specific inputs about illicit liquor being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to the dry state of Gujarat was allegedly crushed to death by a truck carrying the illicit liquor in Dewas district of western Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place around 1.30 am on the Indore-Betul Highway, when one of the four teams formed by the Additional SP (ASP-Dewas) to act on specific intelligence about illicit liquor being smuggled from MP’s Harda district to Gujarat spotted the truck parked near a roadside dhaba at Sandalpur Phata.

When the police team leader, Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, asked the truck driver to step down from the vehicle for a check, the driver instead drove away and ran the heavy vehicle over Inspector Puri and constable Sohan Jat.

While Puri died at a private hospital in Khategaon (Dewas) a few hours later, the constable sustained injuries.

Condoling the inspector’s death in the line of duty, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav posted on X that instructions had been issued to provide a compassionate appointment to the martyr's widow in the sub inspector’s post, and that financial assistance of Rs 1 crore was being released to the bereaved family.

Multiple police teams investigating the killing of the inspector and the attempted murder of the constable by the truck driver led to the seizure of the truck, which had hidden chambers/compartments containing bottles of illicit liquor.

Subsequent action and investigations by the Dewas district police led to the disclosure of an alleged inter-state bootlegging racket involved in smuggling illicit liquor to Gujarat.