Twisha Sharma death case: MP HC denies bail to former judge Giribala Singh ahead of Diwali

In its 23-page order, the High Court noted that the case diary revealed that disputes had arisen between the deceased and the applicant after Twisha consumed MTP pills to terminate her pregnancy. Transcripts of recorded conversations between the two also appeared to indicate this, the court observed.

The court further noted that Twisha’s WhatsApp conversations with her mother and sister-in-law indicated that she was allegedly subjected to continuous mental harassment and cruelty.

In a chat dated May 9, 2026, Twisha reportedly described how her husband questioned the paternity of the child and asked whether that was why she had terminated the pregnancy. She also said she felt suffocated in the marriage.

Chats dated May 11 recorded her complaint that the accused attributed her state of mind to drugs and that she felt trapped in her matrimonial home. The court said these conversations, at this stage, prima facie indicated the mental distress she had experienced before the incident.

Relying on the case diary, the High Court also recorded that, on the day of the incident (May 12, 2026), Twisha had booked a train ticket to return to her parental home in Nasirabad. She had allegedly complained that her husband was pressuring her to transfer her investments to the Chinese share market.

During telephone calls between approximately 9.20 pm and 10.05 pm, she reportedly told her family in tears that her husband had become aggressive and violent towards her and asked them to reach her as soon as possible.

The CCTV footage showed the bail applicant, followed by her son and Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, going towards the terrace of their Bhopal residence at around 10.23 pm. The applicant subsequently came downstairs to open the main gate, after which the deceased was carried down the stairs. She was declared dead at AIIMS Bhopal at around 10.55 pm.

Both post-mortem examinations, the first conducted at AIIMS Bhopal and the second on May 24, 2026, by a medical board at AIIMS New Delhi, attributed the death to asphyxia due to antemortem hanging.

The court also noted that data extraction from the deceased’s iPhone was awaited and could reveal further evidence and identify additional witnesses.

The digital video recorder (DVR) data from the applicant’s residence had been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in New Delhi to verify the continuity and authenticity of the CCTV footage. The court observed that any evidence of alteration or tampering could necessitate further investigation.

The High Court further noted that the case diary contained material suggesting that, after the incident, the applicant had allegedly contacted certain influential persons holding high positions. The circumstances surrounding these communications required examination as part of the ongoing investigation, it said.