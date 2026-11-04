Youth Congress suspends 60 Madhya Pradesh office-bearers for skipping 'Vote Chori' rally in Delhi

BHOPAL: As many as 60 state- and district-level office-bearers of the Youth Congress in Madhya Pradesh have been suspended by the national leadership for staying away from the “Vote Chori Rally” held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

The office bearers who have been suspended with immediate effect include five state vice presidents, 14 state general secretaries, 32 state secretaries and nine district presidents.

The five suspended vice-presidents include Yogita Singh Parihar, besides four male leaders – Shivraj Yadav, Rajveer Singh Kudiya, Pramod Singh Khare and Neeraj Patel.

The nine district Youth Congress presidents who have also faced disciplinary action include those from Maihar and Anuppur in the Vindhya region; Agar, Neemuch, Barwani and Burhanpur in the Malwa-Nimar region; Guna and Bhind in the Gwalior-Chambal region; and Chhatarpur in the Bundelkhand region.

All of the 60 office bearers will remain suspended till further notice.