A divine vault: MP temples adorn Goddess Laxmi with crores in cash and gold

BHOPAL: Before the first Diwali lamp is lit, a quiet queue forms at the doors of two Goddess Laxmi temples in separate districts of western Madhya Pradesh. People stand with bundles of currency notes and trays of gold and silver jewellery, and they have come to hand them to the goddess for safekeeping.

In Ratlam’s Manak Chowk, devotees arrive days before the festival begins. Temple committee members and the priest receive each offering, note it in a register, and give it a place in the goddess’s court.

Then the temple is transformed. Bundles of notes are strung into garlands and curtains of cash, draped along the walls and across the ceiling, each design more elaborate than the last. Gold and silver ornaments glitter between them, and open chests brim with notes and jewellery.

On Dhanteras, the priest conducted a special puja over more than Rs 5 crore in cash and valuables. The belief behind it is simple and deeply held money that sits at the goddess’s feet on this day brings prosperity for the entire year.

According to the temple’s priest, Pandit Ashwin Pujari, people have held this faith since the days of the country’s Independence. Devotees now travel from across Madhya Pradesh and from other states to take part.

About 150 km away, in Dewas district, the Shri Yog Maya Mahalaxmi Temple in Shivaji Nagar told a similar story. This Dhanteras, its sanctum glowed with roughly Rs 5 crore in notes of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations. The temple is also preparing to add gold ornaments to the decoration.