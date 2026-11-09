13 people, including two-month-old infant, killed in three separate fire incidents in MP on Diwali

BHOPAL: At least 12 members of two business families were burnt alive in separate fires that engulfed two three-storeyed residential-cum-commercial buildings in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni and Katni districts on Diwali night.

The deceased include five women, four children and three men.

In another incident on Diwali night, a man reportedly aged over 100 years was choked to death inside his room, following a blaze at two shops located on the ground floor of a two-storeyed building in Ujjain district.

The first fire broke out around midnight at a three-storeyed building in Barhi town of Katni district, killing six members of the Agrawal family. The blaze was possibly triggered by earthen diyas the family left lit inside the crockery and plastic shop on the ground floor.

Another blaze engulfed a building in Chhapara town of Seoni district in the early hours, claiming six more lives. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the 12 people killed in the two fires.

“The news of the deaths of several members of two families in the tragic fires during the Diwali festival in Barhi (Katni) and Chhapara in Seoni district is deeply heartbreaking. Humble tributes to the departed. The state government has directed that Rs 4 lakh assistance be provided to the families for each of the deceased,” the CM posted on X on Monday morning.

The first fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-storeyed building owned by Pooran Agrawal, a trader dealing in crockery and plastic products. With the shop stocked with goods to meet the Diwali demand, the fire, which started around 12.15 am, spread rapidly and engulfed the entire premises. The building had only one entry and exit point.