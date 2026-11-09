Death of key accused deals setback to probe into illegal MP-Gujarat liquor racket.

BHOPAL: The sudden death of liquor contractor Mohin Jaiswal, a key figure in the alleged inter-state bootlegging network operating between Madhya Pradesh and prohibition-bound Gujarat, has dealt a setback to the ongoing investigation into the high-profile racket.

Jaiswal died of complications following a brain stroke at a hospital in Vadodara on Sunday, just as investigators were hoping to question him to unravel the network's operations and identify its bigger players.

The racket came under the scanner after a truck allegedly carrying a huge consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), concealed in specially constructed compartments, crushed on-duty police inspector Dilip Puri to death while he was attempting to intercept it on the Indore-Betul Highway in Dewas district on November 2.

What initially appeared to be a liquor smuggling case involving a truckload of IMFL has since grown into an alleged multi-district, inter-state bootlegging operation, with investigators tracing the supply chain to licensed liquor shops in western Madhya Pradesh and the suspected smuggling network extending into Gujarat.

So far, eight accused have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Dewas district police, including liquor contractors and former Congress leader Rahul Jaiswal and his business partner Manish Jaiswal.

However, Mohin Jaiswal's death has deprived investigators of what they believe could have been a crucial source of information about the racket's operations in Gujarat, its local operatives and the route through which liquor was being smuggled into the dry state.

Mohin, who was a business partner of Rahul and Manish Jaiswal, was considered particularly important to the probe because of his alleged knowledge of the network's Gujarat operations. Investigators were hoping his questioning would reveal how consignments sourced from licensed liquor outlets in Madhya Pradesh were transported to the Gujarat border and subsequently distributed through a clandestine network.

A source privy to the investigation said that identifying the so-called 'donkey route' — the clandestine transportation corridor used to move liquor into Gujarat — remains one of the biggest challenges before the police.