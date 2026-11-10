Ghanaian woman held with cocaine worth Rs 2.96 crore on Bhopal-bound train

BHOPAL: A young Ghanaian woman, who had been staying in India for a year without a valid visa, has turned out to be a narcotics trafficker.

The woman, aged around 28 years, who was staying in the national capital, Delhi, even a year after her visa expired, was taken into custody from on board a long-distance train at Bhopal railway station on Monday evening.

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) subsequently seized 591 grams of cocaine worth Rs 2.96 crore from her possession.

According to the DRI’s official statement, acting on specific intelligence about the Ghanaian national trafficking narcotic substances from Chennai to New Delhi on board the 12615 Grand Trunk Express, the country’s premier intelligence and enforcement agency on anti-smuggling matters conducted a joint operation with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday.