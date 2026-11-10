Seven-year-old tribal girl allegedly sexually assaulted, murdered in MP; man detained

BHOPAL: A seven-year-old tribal girl, who had been missing since Monday afternoon in western Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, was found brutally murdered, with her body locked inside the hollow trunk of a Banyan tree on Tuesday.

The primary police probe into the case suggests that the minor may have been raped and then brutally murdered with a large stone.

A man who worked as a labourer along with the girl’s father has been detained for questioning by the local police in Mandsaur’s Garoth police station area.

The girl had been missing since around 2 pm on Monday from her native Lukka village under the Garoth police station area of Mandsaur district.

Unable to find their daughter despite hours of searching, the tribal family reported the matter to the Garoth police station on Monday evening.

A few hours later, on Tuesday morning, the girl was found dead inside the hollow trunk of a Banyan tree near a well in the same village.

Circumstantial evidence suggested that the girl was first sexually assaulted and then murdered after being struck with a stone.