Man dies after pig-killer bomb disguised as rasgulla explodes in his mouth in MP

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident in Padariya Chhanta village of Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, a 35-year-old man died after a pig-killer bomb allegedly handed to him as a rasgulla exploded in his mouth. The incident reportedly took place late Tuesday evening, and the victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Ramabhagat Barautiya, under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. The police are also investigating how the accused obtained the explosive device.

According to Dindori Kotwali police station Inspector Durga Prasad Nagpure, the victim, Rajendra Barautiya (35), had finished dinner with his family at around 7 pm on Tuesday. He was sitting in the courtyard of his house near a fire when, around 8 pm, Ramabhagat Barautiya, a fellow villager, arrived and joined him.