Man dies after pig-killer bomb disguised as rasgulla explodes in his mouth in MP

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident in Padariya Chhanta village of Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, a 35-year-old man died after a pig-killer bomb allegedly handed to him as a rasgulla exploded in his mouth. The incident reportedly took place late Tuesday evening, and the victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Ramabhagat Barautiya, under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. The police are also investigating how the accused obtained the explosive device.
According to Dindori Kotwali police station Inspector Durga Prasad Nagpure, the victim, Rajendra Barautiya (35), had finished dinner with his family at around 7 pm on Tuesday. He was sitting in the courtyard of his house near a fire when, around 8 pm, Ramabhagat Barautiya, a fellow villager, arrived and joined him.
The two were reportedly engaged in a casual conversation when Ramabhagat allegedly handed Rajendra a pig-killer bomb, claiming it was a rasgulla. Believing it to be a sweet, Rajendra put it in his mouth and bit into it. The explosive device detonated instantly, leaving him with severe injuries to his mouth.
Following the explosion, Rajendra's family rushed him to Dindori District Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. However, despite medical treatment, doctors declared him dead.
On Wednesday, police arranged for a post-mortem examination and subsequently handed over the body to the family.
Family members and villagers gathered outside the district hospital's mortuary on Wednesday as the post-mortem examination was conducted. The incident has triggered widespread shock and fear in the village, with residents struggling to comprehend how a casual evening conversation ended in such a tragic manner.
Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how Ramabhagat allegedly procured the pig-killer bomb and what led him to hand it over to Rajendra.