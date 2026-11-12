Bhopal sees BJP heavyweights unite at 13th-day ceremony of Shivraj Chouhan's mother

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal witnessed an extraordinary congregation of political heavyweights on Thursday, but this was no political rally, party convention or government function.

The occasion was deeply personal and sombre — the 13th-day ceremony of Kashi Bai, mother of union agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Yet, the sheer stature of the gathering at Vrindavan Grand Banquet Hall in Vrindavan Garden, off Hoshangabad Road, turned the mourning ceremony into a significant assembly of India's political establishment, with union ministers, chief ministers, a constitutional functionary and senior leaders from several states coming together to pay their respects.

Among the prominent dignitaries who attended or were expected at the ceremony were defence minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari.