Bhopal sees BJP heavyweights unite at 13th-day ceremony of Shivraj Chouhan's mother

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal witnessed an extraordinary congregation of political heavyweights on Thursday, but this was no political rally, party convention or government function.
The occasion was deeply personal and sombre — the 13th-day ceremony of Kashi Bai, mother of union agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Yet, the sheer stature of the gathering at Vrindavan Grand Banquet Hall in Vrindavan Garden, off Hoshangabad Road, turned the mourning ceremony into a significant assembly of India's political establishment, with union ministers, chief ministers, a constitutional functionary and senior leaders from several states coming together to pay their respects.
Among the prominent dignitaries who attended or were expected at the ceremony were defence minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari.
The gathering also saw the participation of several agriculture ministers from different states, reflecting Chouhan's current responsibilities at the Centre. They included UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Shyam Singh Rana (Haryana), Dattatraya Bharne (Maharashtra), Aidal Singh Kansana (MP) and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Andhra Pradesh), among others.
For Chouhan, however, the occasion was not about political stature or public office. It was about remembering his mother and finding strength in the presence of family, friends and colleagues during a difficult personal moment.
The familiar political exchanges that generally accompany gatherings of senior leaders gave way to condolences, prayers and expressions of solidarity. Leaders from different states and positions in the BJP came together to offer their tributes and stand beside the grieving family.
Yogi Adityanath, who travelled from Uttar Pradesh, offered floral tributes to the departed soul and met the family. In his condolence message, he prayed to Lord Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss.
The presence of Rajnath Singh and Om Birla, among other senior national leaders, further underlined the importance attached to the occasion. Chief ministers and senior functionaries from neighbouring states also joined the gathering, making it a significant demonstration of personal solidarity across the party's organisational and governmental hierarchy.
Kashi Bai passed away on October 30 at AIIMS Bhopal, where she had been undergoing treatment following a prolonged illness. Her demise had prompted an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, party workers and people from across Madhya Pradesh.
Her last rites were performed at the family's ancestral village, Jait, in Sehore district. Several prominent leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, had gathered there to pay their final respects.
Chouhan, who has often spoken about his mother's influence and blessings, had also planted a sapling in his native village following the cremation. The gesture reflected his longstanding association with nature and his belief in preserving memories through trees.
The 13th-day ceremony in Bhopal brought together relatives, well-wishers, political associates and leaders who had shared a long association with the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.
The gathering also offered a glimpse into Chouhan's extensive political network. Having served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for more than 16 years across multiple terms, he remains one of the BJP's most recognisable mass leaders. His subsequent elevation to the Union Cabinet has further expanded his national role and brought him into closer engagement with political leaders across states.
The presence of leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra and other states reflected these relationships, extending beyond official responsibilities and political positions. The congregation brought together different layers of the BJP establishment, from the Union Cabinet and Parliament to state governments and party organisations.
The arrival of several high-profile dignitaries also prompted special security and traffic arrangements around Vrindavan Garden on Hoshangabad Road. Police and administrative officials were on alert to manage VIP movement and ensure smooth access to the venue.
For a few hours, Bhopal became a meeting point for some of the country's most prominent political figures. But beneath the security arrangements, official convoys and presence of political heavyweights, the purpose of the gathering remained deeply personal.
It was a moment when political positions and public influence took a backseat, as leaders came together to share the grief of a colleague who had lost his mother.