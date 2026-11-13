Chhatarpur on edge as Yadav Mahasabha, Bageshwar Dham followers face off over Shastri's remarks

BHOPAL: A large police deployment and four layers of metal barricades kept two rival groups apart in Chhatarpur district on Friday, preventing a clash over remarks by Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Baba Bageshwar, about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

The protest was called by the Yadav Mahasabha, whose members were angered by what Shastri reportedly said. Followers of the Bageshwar Dham shrine gathered in opposition.

The confrontation took place on the road outside Chhatarpur railway station, a short distance from the national highway that leads to the shrine, about 38 km away.

The protesters included Chhatarpur district Samajwadi Party chief Kapur Singh Yadav. They carried yellow flags and shouted “Jai Yadav, Jai Madhav” along with slogans against Shastri. The call for the protest outside the shrine had come mainly from Damodar Yadav, a leader of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).