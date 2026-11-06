Defamation complaint filed against Godman Dhirendra Shastri over remark on Lord Krishna

LUCKNOW: A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri in an Agra court over his remarks describing Lord Krishna as ‘Tedhe’ (crooked).

Filed by advocate Ajay Pratap Singh, the complaint alleges that Shastri’s comments hurt the social reputation of the Jadaun, Jadeja and Bhati Kshatriya lineages, which claim descent from Lord Krishna. The court registered the complaint on Thursday, and the next hearing is scheduled for December 14.

In his complaint before the court of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-5, Judge Kanchan Kumari, Singh claimed to be a descendant of Lord Krishna through his maternal lineage. He also cited the Mathura Gazetteer and Alexander Cunningham’s book Report on Eastern Rajputana 1882–83 to support his claims about the three Kshatriya lineages.

The controversy stems from a Ram Katha held in Karera, Shivpuri, on October 29, during which Shastri allegedly said, “Hamare Ram Sidhe Hain, Jabki Tumhare Krishna Tedhe Hain” (Our Ram is straight, while your Krishna is crooked).

Addressing devotees, Shastri asked them to look at pictures of Lord Krishna and observe his posture, saying that the deity stood bent at three places, with one leg resting over the other, his waist bent and his head tilted while playing the flute.

As the remarks triggered controversy, Shastri apologised with folded hands, saying Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were one and that he had no intention of distinguishing between the two.