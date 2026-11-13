Investigation into drug-trafficking cases in Madhya Pradesh reveals illegal stay of African nationals

BHOPAL: A series of investigations into alleged drug trafficking involving African nationals in Madhya Pradesh has brought to light a parallel concern for enforcement agencies — many of those arrested or detained have allegedly been found staying in India without valid visas or proper travel documents.

The cases, involving nationals particularly from West African nations, especially Nigeria, have raised questions about how foreign nationals whose visas have expired or who lack valid immigration documents have continued to stay in the country.

In the latest instance, three Nigerian women were detained from an S5 coach of a Mumbai-bound train at Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station in October.

Although no narcotic drugs were recovered from their possession, subsequent questioning by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials reportedly revealed serious discrepancies in their immigration status.

Sources familiar with the investigation informed that the eldest of the three women had allegedly been staying in India without a valid visa since 2018. They also added that the other two Nigerians do not possess even a single valid travel document

The trio, identified as Adetokunbo Adunni, Kela Christine and Nikechi Princess, was initially taken to the TT Nagar police station and subsequently shifted to Talaiya police station, which houses a detention facility for foreign nationals found to be staying illegally in India.

In another case, a young Ghanaian woman arrested recently by the DRI following the seizure of cocaine worth approximately Rs 3 crore has also allegedly been found to have been staying in India illegally. Her visa had reportedly expired around a year before her arrest.

A third case involving a 30-year-old Senegalese national has added another dimension to the investigation. The man, who had entered India from Nepal, was detained by the DRI a few days ago. Although he possessed a valid passport, he reportedly did not have a valid Indian visa.