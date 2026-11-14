MP issues health alert against Pakistan-made skin creams over high mercury levels

BHOPAL: The office of the Controller, Food and Drug Administration, Madhya Pradesh, has issued a public health alert, urging residents to stop using and buying two Pakistan-made skin-lightening creams, Gori Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream. The notice says the products contain heavy metals (notably mercury) beyond permitted limits.

The alert says neither cream holds an import registration or licence from the competent authority, so both are being sold in India without authorisation. The regulator asked consumers who already own the creams, or products with similar names, to stop applying them immediately.

According to the public notice dated November 14, the concern was raised with the state by the Drugs Controller General of India and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, which flagged the products on September 8. Prolonged exposure to mercury, it said, can harm the kidneys and the nervous system, in addition to the skin.

Mercury-based lightening creams have drawn warnings before. Health authorities in several countries have flagged similar products over the years because the metal suppresses skin pigmentation and builds up in the body with repeated use.