MP Lokayukta raids forest official, uncovers assets worth Rs 7.6 crore

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s anti-corruption agency, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE), raided the homes and office of a senior Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) official on Saturday, leading to the detection of assets worth Rs 7.6 crore, reportedly around 560% more than his income from known sources.

The official, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, is assistant director at the STR in Pachmarhi, one of central India’s best-known wildlife and tourist destinations. Teams from the Lokayukta’s Bhopal division searched his official residence and office in Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram district) and his private home in Chhindwara district.

The searches led the anti-corruption agency’s sleuths to Rs 26.37 lakh in cash, gold worth around Rs 3.5 crore, silver worth Rs 2.94 lakh, two resorts -- Ecotel Resort (about Rs 2 crore) and Serenity The Villa (about Rs 1 crore), a Scorpio vehicle, a Mahindra KUV, a Bullet motorcycle and a scooter, worth about Rs 31.2 lakh, household goods worth around Rs 50 lakh, and 28 documents relating to the purchase and sale of land.