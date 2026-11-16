'Kisi ke baap kaa Hindustan thodi hai': Diljit Dosanjh invokes Rahat Indori's poetry at Indore concert

BHOPAL: In what seemed to be the repeat of his December 2024 live concert, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh invoked a couplet of legendary Indore poet Rahat Indori to respond to detractors at his concert held on November 15.
Dosanjh sang in a high-octane manner: "Sabhi ka khoon shamil hai yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai. (Everyone’s blood is mixed into the soil of this land; India does not belong to anyone’s father alone.)"
The popular Punjabi singer-actor's strong message to his critics conveyed a larger theme of freedom of expression, courage and self-respect. The verses rejected censorship, intimidation and the expectation that people should speak only what those in power want them to speak.
Referring to Indore as the 'Land of Lord Mahakal', Dosanjh said, "...This is the sacred land of Mahakal, and no one can stop us from coming here. We were never afraid before, and we are not afraid today...!"
Dosanjh's message from the stage of the packed concert at C-21 Estate Ground in Madhya Pradesh's most populous city and commercial capital appeared to be a pointed response to the developments leading up to his Aura India Tour concert.
Dosanjh's December 2024 concert in Indore had also been embroiled in controversy. His performance, held as part of the Dil-Luminati India Tour, was preceded by protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The organisations had objected to the proposed availability of liquor and non-vegetarian food at the venue, arguing that these were contrary to Indore's traditions.
At that concert, too, Dosanjh had invoked the famous lines of the Indore poet.
November 15's concert, held at the same venue as the 2024 performance, witnessed a heavy police presence.
A series of emails threatening bomb blasts at Dosanjh's concert had been received by the Indore Mayor's Office, private schools and banks in the city. A similar email was also sent to the official email address of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior Bench. So far, the UP-ATS has taken a youth into custody in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the email IDs used to send the threat messages related to Dosanjh's concert.
"Strategic security forces had been deployed at the concert venue, along with 300-plus police personnel in and around the venue, who worked in tandem with around 1,000 volunteers," Indore Police spokesperson and ADCP-Crime Rajesh Dandotiya told TNIE on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Indore District Child Protection Officer, acting on a complaint filed by a Chandigarh-based professor, had directed the concert organisers not to perform four of the popular singer's songs, citing their potentially adverse impact on children, particularly as children aged five years and above were allowed to attend the concert.