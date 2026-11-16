'Kisi ke baap kaa Hindustan thodi hai': Diljit Dosanjh invokes Rahat Indori's poetry at Indore concert

BHOPAL: In what seemed to be the repeat of his December 2024 live concert, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh invoked a couplet of legendary Indore poet Rahat Indori to respond to detractors at his concert held on November 15.

Dosanjh sang in a high-octane manner: "Sabhi ka khoon shamil hai yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai. (Everyone’s blood is mixed into the soil of this land; India does not belong to anyone’s father alone.)"

The popular Punjabi singer-actor's strong message to his critics conveyed a larger theme of freedom of expression, courage and self-respect. The verses rejected censorship, intimidation and the expectation that people should speak only what those in power want them to speak.

Referring to Indore as the 'Land of Lord Mahakal', Dosanjh said, "...This is the sacred land of Mahakal, and no one can stop us from coming here. We were never afraid before, and we are not afraid today...!"

Dosanjh's message from the stage of the packed concert at C-21 Estate Ground in Madhya Pradesh's most populous city and commercial capital appeared to be a pointed response to the developments leading up to his Aura India Tour concert.

Dosanjh's December 2024 concert in Indore had also been embroiled in controversy. His performance, held as part of the Dil-Luminati India Tour, was preceded by protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The organisations had objected to the proposed availability of liquor and non-vegetarian food at the venue, arguing that these were contrary to Indore's traditions.

At that concert, too, Dosanjh had invoked the famous lines of the Indore poet.