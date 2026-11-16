MP medical college professor hospitalised after harassment allegations

BHOPAL: A senior professor at Madhya Pradesh's Shyam Shah Medical College in Rewa, who was accused of workplace harassment by a female resident doctor, was hospitalised late on the night of November 15 and is in critical condition.

Dr Manoj Indurkar, a former dean of the medical college, was admitted to the private National Hospital in Rewa and has been under intensive care since then. He was reportedly admitted following cardiac complaints.

His hospitalisation came two days after a female postgraduate resident doctor lodged a complaint against him at Rewa's Amahiya police station, alleging prolonged workplace harassment. A few hours before his hospitalisation, Indurkar was removed as head of the department.

In an order dated November 15, the medical college's CEO and Dean, Dr Shashidhar Prasad Garg, appointed Dr Anurag Chourasia as the new head of the General Medicine Department.

The complainant had approached the police station on November 13, accompanied by fellow male and female resident doctors. Recounting her allegations before the media, she said Indurkar had made personal comments about her appearance and clothes, complimented her on wearing kajal and a cream-coloured kurta, and commented on her social media profile picture.

"I have been subjected to prolonged workplace harassment by the HoD, Dr Manoj Indurkar, following which not just me, but other female resident doctors are also no longer feeling safe at the workplace," she said.

"He would approach me with gifts and give me chocolates. This had been happening for months, but initially I tolerated it, considering him a father figure. However, when he started crossing limits over the last few days, making video calls to me late at night and subsequently visiting my home, I had no option but to submit a complaint to the local police against him for workplace harassment," she alleged.