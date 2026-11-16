MP medical college professor hospitalised after harassment allegations

BHOPAL: A senior professor at Madhya Pradesh's Shyam Shah Medical College in Rewa, who was accused of workplace harassment by a female resident doctor, was hospitalised late on the night of November 15 and is in critical condition.
Dr Manoj Indurkar, a former dean of the medical college, was admitted to the private National Hospital in Rewa and has been under intensive care since then. He was reportedly admitted following cardiac complaints.
His hospitalisation came two days after a female postgraduate resident doctor lodged a complaint against him at Rewa's Amahiya police station, alleging prolonged workplace harassment. A few hours before his hospitalisation, Indurkar was removed as head of the department.
In an order dated November 15, the medical college's CEO and Dean, Dr Shashidhar Prasad Garg, appointed Dr Anurag Chourasia as the new head of the General Medicine Department.
The complainant had approached the police station on November 13, accompanied by fellow male and female resident doctors. Recounting her allegations before the media, she said Indurkar had made personal comments about her appearance and clothes, complimented her on wearing kajal and a cream-coloured kurta, and commented on her social media profile picture.
"I have been subjected to prolonged workplace harassment by the HoD, Dr Manoj Indurkar, following which not just me, but other female resident doctors are also no longer feeling safe at the workplace," she said.
"He would approach me with gifts and give me chocolates. This had been happening for months, but initially I tolerated it, considering him a father figure. However, when he started crossing limits over the last few days, making video calls to me late at night and subsequently visiting my home, I had no option but to submit a complaint to the local police against him for workplace harassment," she alleged.
Indurkar denied the allegations and claimed that the resident doctor was making false accusations. He alleged that she and four to five male resident doctors had repeatedly violated disciplinary norms in the classroom and hospital, for which they had been issued several notices.
A day before his hospitalisation, he also claimed that the resident doctor had been caught using a mobile phone in the classroom and had later apologised.
"She was caught using a mobile phone in the classroom, for which she later apologised. She, along with some other resident doctors, was also found absent from duty during the mandatory three-month District Residency Programme (DRP) for postgraduate students,"
"Several lacunae were found in her thesis by her guide and co-guide, which were communicated to me. She had inflated the number of patients in her thesis by showing one patient's case as multiple cases. She is of the age of my children. How can I even think of harassing her? She is possibly being misled by her male colleagues into making these false allegations," he had claimed.
Indurkar further alleged that the resident doctor's thesis contained fabricated patient cases and was due for review. He also claimed that the complaints were linked to disciplinary action against her and her colleagues.
Meanwhile, Rewa Superintendent of Police Gurukaran Singh said the complaint submitted by the female resident doctor is being investigated by the Amahiya police.