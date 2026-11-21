BHOPAL: Two men died reportedly after consuming liquor in Banda area of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, prompting the opposition Congress to allege another illicit liquor tragedy in the BJP-ruled state.

The deaths have revived memories of the September spurious liquor tragedy in the same region, which claimed more than 30 lives, according to media reports.

The deceased, Kamlesh Lodhi (45) and Chandrabhan Lodhi (42), were residents of Semra Ramchandra village, located close to villages that reported deaths following spurious liquor consumption in September.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that Kamlesh himself was selling liquor in the village.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that the deaths raised serious questions about liquor quality and the administration's failure to curb the illicit liquor trade.

“The sea of toxic liquor is raising alarm again! Kamlesh Lodhi and Chandrabhan Lodhi have died from toxic liquor in Banda! The quality of liquor bought from a government shop after the ‘state-sponsored murders’ in the same area raises questions and exposes the government's failure! The government should explain what action it took against the long-standing illicit liquor trade. Who is protecting the new criminals now? There must be an impartial investigation into the entire matter, strict action against those responsible, and immediate, adequate compensation for the bereaved families!” Patwari said.

The police and district administration, however, have stopped short of attributing the deaths to liquor consumption.

Additional SP Sagar Jaiveer Bhadauria said the two men were already suffering from illnesses linked to chronic and excessive alcohol consumption. One was a labourer and the other a farmer.

“Both were chronic alcoholics and were suffering multiple health problems. Anything further will become clear only once we get the full post-mortem reports,” he said.

The excise department said the deceased were suffering from multiple health problems, including alcoholic syndrome, piles and excessive bleeding. It added that liquor samples had been collected from all licensed shops in the Banda area for testing and analysis.

“Special teams have been constituted to patrol the vulnerable villages,” the department said.

The deaths have brought back memories of the September spurious liquor tragedy in villages in the Banda area of Sagar district, which borders Uttar Pradesh. While the official death toll was 15, media reports put the number of fatalities at more than 30.

A magisterial inquiry was ordered into the tragedy, following which the government suspended three excise officials and two police personnel. Police have named 52 accused in the case, of whom 34 have been arrested, including the alleged mastermind, a contractor and a supplier.

The latest deaths in Banda come amid another liquor-related tragedy in Madhya Pradesh. Thirteen people died within 20 days in Dewas district in October, although the administration did not establish spurious liquor as the cause.