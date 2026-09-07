Hooch tragedy in MP's Sagar: Death toll rises to 12; 14 persons arrested

The death toll in the Sagar hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh rose to 12 on Monday after another person died, while around 30 others remained under medical observation, including two in critical condition, officials said.
Police have arrested 14 of the 30 people named as accused in FIRs registered in connection with the incident, as authorities launched a major crackdown on bootleggers.
Three separate FIRs have been registered based on complaints filed by the victims’ relatives, Sagar Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Shashindra Chouhan said.
On Sunday, 11 people died and 54 fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in two villages in Banda tehsil, around 30 km from Sagar district headquarters. Several of those who fell ill reported symptoms including blurred vision and dizziness.
One more person died in the early hours of Monday, taking the death toll to 12, Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal said. She added that 25 to 30 people were still under medical observation, with two in critical condition.
One of the patients was airlifted to Bhopal on Sunday for advanced treatment, she said.
Fourteen of the 30 accused named in the FIRs have been arrested, while efforts are under way to trace the remaining suspects, Pal said.
Police and excise department officials launched a major crackdown on bootleggers after receiving intelligence inputs. Revenue department teams, along with village representatives, were also conducting door-to-door checks to identify people possessing liquor bottles, she said.
Police are investigating a suspected link between people in Lalitpur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and the local liquor contractor, Chouhan said.
Pal had said on Sunday that a preliminary investigation indicated that the liquor was supplied from Lalitpur.
Authorities have appealed to people who consumed the liquor and are experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, headache or fever to immediately visit health centres and undergo medical examination.
Three excise officials and two police personnel have been suspended in connection with the tragedy.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the incident and said that no one found guilty would be spared.
(With inputs from PTI)