Spurious liquor poisoning kills 11 in MP’s Sagar, around 80 hospitalised

BHOPAL: Spurious liquor poisoning has claimed at least 11 lives in five to six villages in Banda tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, while around 80 people are undergoing treatment at three hospitals in the district.

While the official death toll stands at 11, around 80 patients from four to five villages identified as hotspots of the hooch tragedy, as well as some adjoining villages, have been admitted to hospitals in Sagar’s Bundelkhand region.

According to Sagar district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Devesh Pateriya, at least 55 patients are admitted at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar city, 17 are being treated at Sagar District Hospital and seven at Banda Civil Hospital. One critically ill patient has been airlifted from the medical college in Sagar to Bhopal for advanced life-saving treatment.

The 11 men who died after consuming the spurious liquor were aged between 30 and 56 years and hailed from six villages, Ghooghra Khurd, Nauraj, Bamoora, Patan, Chauka and Dalpatpur. Six of the deceased were from Ghooghra Khurd and Nauraj, while two were residents of Bamoora. All the villages are located in Banda tehsil.

The first death was reported at Banda Civil Hospital on Saturday night, while the other deaths began occurring early Sunday morning, after around 4.30 am.

“At least eight autopsies have been conducted at the Banda Civil Hospital, which is the nearest prominent government hospital for the affected villages. Most deceased were brought to the hospital in a gasping state, while the majority of those being treated at the concerned hospital and the two bigger hospitals in Sagar city, complained blurred vision, which is a distinctive symptom of methyl alcohol poisoning,” the CMHO said.

While autopsies have been conducted at Banda Civil Hospital, it is not yet clear how many have been performed at Bundelkhand Medical College and Sagar District Hospital. Unconfirmed reports suggest that six to seven autopsies have been conducted at the medical college.

Although the district administration has put the official death toll at 11, unconfirmed reports suggest that the number of deaths linked to the liquor poisoning could be higher.

According to Sagar district collector Pratibha Pal, Ghooghra Khurd and Nauraj have emerged as the two main hotspots, while similar cases have also been reported from adjoining villages.

“It’s after our medical teams started door-to-door screening of residents in the affected villages that the patients started getting traced and were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Our teams are still camping in the affected villages,” Pal said.

A local health department source said the medical histories of the deceased and those who fell ill indicated that most had consumed liquor on Friday. After developing health problems, they visited nearby private clinics, received injections and returned home. It was only on Saturday night that their condition began to deteriorate, following which health department teams fanned out across the affected villages.

Some bereaved families who were met by Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar on Sunday evening alleged that the men had consumed liquor purchased from licensed liquor shops.

At least six liquor vends have been sealed and their samples sent for detailed laboratory analysis.