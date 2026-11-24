BHOPAL: In an unusual public health intervention following a series of suspected spurious liquor deaths, medical teams have been deployed outside liquor shops in Sagar district to screen habitual drinkers, identify health complications and counsel them to give up alcohol.

The initiative follows the deaths of more than 30 people in September in the Banda area of Sagar district and two more people reportedly after consuming liquor recently. The district administration has directed joint teams of the health and excise departments to identify vulnerable drinkers and facilitate their medical examination and treatment.

Ordered by Sagar Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, the campaign is being coordinated by Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Devesh Pateria and Assistant Excise Commissioner Vandana Pandey.

Medical teams are screening customers outside busy liquor outlets and visiting the homes of identified habitual drinkers. The excise department has also prepared lists of people considered heavy consumers, enabling health workers to reach them beyond the shops.

The screening includes assessment of symptoms, blood tests and immediate medical intervention wherever required, including intravenous fluids. Those needing further investigation or treatment are being referred to government hospitals.

On Monday, around 28 people in Binayka and Magardha villages of Banda and another 22 in Gopalganj, Civil Lines and Purvyau areas of Sagar city were screened and provided medical attention by the afternoon. A separate official assessment put the total number screened at 97 across Sagar city, Deori, Rahli, Bina and Khurai.

Dr Pateria personally led the medical screening in Banda, while special teams covered Sagar city. Senior officials, including Pandey and Pateria, visited several locations to supervise the exercise. Health workers are also interacting with family members to explain the medical consequences of excessive alcohol consumption.

An excise department official associated with the campaign said most of those who died at hospital after drinking liquor in the recent past had pre-existing health conditions that aggravated their condition.

"We are identifying habitual drinkers at liquor shops and arranging their health check-ups. They are being counselled to stop drinking. Those reporting health complications are being referred to government hospitals for free medical investigations," the official said.

Doctors are also conducting blood investigations, including liver and kidney function tests, to identify possible organ damage associated with prolonged alcohol consumption.