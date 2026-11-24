BHOPAL: In an unusual public health intervention following a series of suspected spurious liquor deaths, medical teams have been deployed outside liquor shops in Sagar district to screen habitual drinkers, identify health complications and counsel them to give up alcohol.
The initiative follows the deaths of more than 30 people in September in the Banda area of Sagar district and two more people reportedly after consuming liquor recently. The district administration has directed joint teams of the health and excise departments to identify vulnerable drinkers and facilitate their medical examination and treatment.
Ordered by Sagar Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, the campaign is being coordinated by Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Devesh Pateria and Assistant Excise Commissioner Vandana Pandey.
Medical teams are screening customers outside busy liquor outlets and visiting the homes of identified habitual drinkers. The excise department has also prepared lists of people considered heavy consumers, enabling health workers to reach them beyond the shops.
The screening includes assessment of symptoms, blood tests and immediate medical intervention wherever required, including intravenous fluids. Those needing further investigation or treatment are being referred to government hospitals.
On Monday, around 28 people in Binayka and Magardha villages of Banda and another 22 in Gopalganj, Civil Lines and Purvyau areas of Sagar city were screened and provided medical attention by the afternoon. A separate official assessment put the total number screened at 97 across Sagar city, Deori, Rahli, Bina and Khurai.
Dr Pateria personally led the medical screening in Banda, while special teams covered Sagar city. Senior officials, including Pandey and Pateria, visited several locations to supervise the exercise. Health workers are also interacting with family members to explain the medical consequences of excessive alcohol consumption.
An excise department official associated with the campaign said most of those who died at hospital after drinking liquor in the recent past had pre-existing health conditions that aggravated their condition.
"We are identifying habitual drinkers at liquor shops and arranging their health check-ups. They are being counselled to stop drinking. Those reporting health complications are being referred to government hospitals for free medical investigations," the official said.
Doctors are also conducting blood investigations, including liver and kidney function tests, to identify possible organ damage associated with prolonged alcohol consumption.
A member of one of the medical teams said the objective was to make habitual drinkers aware of their health condition through medical reports and encourage them to seek help.
However, CMHO Dr Pateria acknowledged that persuading habitual drinkers to quit alcohol was not that easy.
"We are explaining the harmful effects of alcohol and encouraging people to stop drinking. For those unwilling to give it up, we are advising them about measures to reduce health risks, including avoiding drinking on an empty stomach and maintaining adequate nutrition. We are also urging people not to purchase liquor from unauthorised outlets or grocery stores selling alcohol illegally," he said.
Parallel to the health intervention, the state excise department has tightened quality-control requirements for liquor supplied to retail outlets in an effort to prevent the circulation of adulterated and unsafe products.
Under the new directions, every consignment of country-made and foreign liquor must carry a batch-specific chemical test report and a certificate declaring it fit for human consumption. Consignments arriving without the mandatory documents will be segregated, and licensed contractors will not be allowed to take delivery of the affected stock.
The chemical examination will be conducted in laboratories operated by the respective manufacturing units. A batch can be released for distribution only after it meets prescribed standards and receives the required safety certification.
The state’s Excise Commissioner has instructed deputy commissioners, assistant excise commissioners and district excise officers to ensure immediate implementation of the directives.
The latest measures come against the backdrop of repeated suspected spurious liquor tragedies in Madhya Pradesh. More than 30 people reportedly died in the September incident in Banda, located in the state's Bundelkhand region bordering Uttar Pradesh. Further deaths linked to suspected spurious liquor were reported in Dewas in October. Earlier incidents in Morena in 2022 and Ujjain had also raised questions over enforcement and monitoring of illicit liquor sales.
In previous cases, the government had initiated action against district collectors, superintendents of police and field-level officials from the Excise and Police departments.