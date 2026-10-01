BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over Balaghat visit, raises Congress’s Naxal record

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP government on Thursday hit back at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hours after his visit to Balaghat, where he met families of tribal children who have died over the past four months amid reported cases of infectious diseases, malnutrition and inadequate healthcare.

Madhya Pradesh BJP President Hemant Khandelwal questioned Gandhi over the Congress’s record on Naxalism in Balaghat and adjoining areas, citing the 1999 killing of Congress minister Likhiram Kawre by Maoists.

“Rahul Gandhi needs to tell us during whose rule in Madhya Pradesh Naxalism flourished in Balaghat. During whose regime was Congress’s own state minister Likhiram Kawre brutally murdered by Left-wing extremists? The LoP needs to respond to these questions,” Khandelwal said.

He also asked how many times Gandhi had visited Kawre’s family since the minister’s killing.

Kawre, who was transport minister in the Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government, was killed by armed Maoists at his residence in Balaghat district on the intervening night of December 15 and 16, 1999. His daughter, Hina Kawre, later represented the Lanji Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 2013 to 2023 and served as deputy speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Khandelwal claimed that Naxalism had hampered development in Balaghat and neighbouring districts for decades. He said the complete elimination of Left-wing extremism from the region by the end of 2025 was the result of the efforts of the Mohan Yadav government under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.