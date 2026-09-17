Madhya Pradesh govt ‘most corrupt, incompetent’, says Rahul Gandhi after Balaghat tribal children’s deaths

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the deaths of more than 30 tribal children in Balaghat district, alleging that illness, malnutrition and inadequate healthcare had claimed their lives.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the deaths reflected the “callousness” of the state government, alleging that the response to the crisis had been slow.

“In Balaghat, more than 30 tribal children have died amid illness, malnutrition and a lack of basic health facilities,” Gandhi said.

He also targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying, “if you've found time after lighting lamps and holding celebrations, take a look at the ground reality in the state”.