Madhya Pradesh govt ‘most corrupt, incompetent’, says Rahul Gandhi after Balaghat tribal children’s deaths

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the deaths of more than 30 tribal children in Balaghat district, alleging that illness, malnutrition and inadequate healthcare had claimed their lives.
In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the deaths reflected the “callousness” of the state government, alleging that the response to the crisis had been slow.
“In Balaghat, more than 30 tribal children have died amid illness, malnutrition and a lack of basic health facilities,” Gandhi said.
He also targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying, “if you've found time after lighting lamps and holding celebrations, take a look at the ground reality in the state”.
Gandhi alleged that lack of disease control, nutrition and clean water, along with a poor health system, was putting children's lives at risk. He also alleged that adulterated medicines and illegal liquor were affecting families across the state.
“I am heading to Indore and I am continuously gathering feedback from students, youth and common people across the state,” he said, adding that incidents reported from the state showed its education system was “the most ruined in the entire country”.
“The Madhya Pradesh government is today India's most corrupt and most incompetent government, that is the truth,” Gandhi said.
The Congress had on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla over the deaths.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court last week sought a response from the state government on a PIL concerning the deaths. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pradeep Mittal issued notices to the Health Department, Women and Child Development Department and Balaghat collector, among others.
The petition alleged inadequate treatment and claimed that around 400 children were being treated at a hospital with a capacity of 50 beds. It also alleged that handpumps in the affected areas were supplying yellow-coloured water and that children and women had not received nutritious food on time for several months.
(With inputs from PTI)