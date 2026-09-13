'I hereby resign as CM': Dipke takes swipe at MP CM with satirical resignation letter after Balaghat visit

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday took a swipe at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav by sharing a satirical resignation letter as the state’s chief minister.

"I hereby resign as the Chief Minister of MP with immediate effect. I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of MP, an opportunity in which I have clearly failed," Dipke posted on X, sharing a fake letter that closely resembled an authentic resignation letter.

This comes a day after Dipke was allegedly "heckled" by some influencers in southeastern Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated Balaghat district, where he had gone to meet the families of tribal children who had reportedly died since July 2026 due to multiple health problems.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Dipke said in the letter, "My conscience does not allow me to continue occupying this chair after the deaths of more than 30 Tribal children in Balaghat. As Chief Minister, I accept responsibility for failing to provide them with the timely medical care and support they needed. Many of these lives could possibly have been saved, and I cannot escape responsibility for that failure."

He further said the government’s response after the deaths was equally "shameful", pointing out that the initial compensation of Rs 22 lakh per child was raised to Rs 24 lakh only after protests by the tribal community. "It forces me to ask an uncomfortable question: would we have considered 24 lakh adequate had these been the children of Ministers or MLAs? Our response reflects how little value we have placed on the lives of Tribal children," he said.