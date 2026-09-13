'I hereby resign as CM': Dipke takes swipe at MP CM with satirical resignation letter after Balaghat visit

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday took a swipe at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav by sharing a satirical resignation letter as the state’s chief minister.
"I hereby resign as the Chief Minister of MP with immediate effect. I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of MP, an opportunity in which I have clearly failed," Dipke posted on X, sharing a fake letter that closely resembled an authentic resignation letter.
This comes a day after Dipke was allegedly "heckled" by some influencers in southeastern Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated Balaghat district, where he had gone to meet the families of tribal children who had reportedly died since July 2026 due to multiple health problems.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Dipke said in the letter, "My conscience does not allow me to continue occupying this chair after the deaths of more than 30 Tribal children in Balaghat. As Chief Minister, I accept responsibility for failing to provide them with the timely medical care and support they needed. Many of these lives could possibly have been saved, and I cannot escape responsibility for that failure."
He further said the government’s response after the deaths was equally "shameful", pointing out that the initial compensation of Rs 22 lakh per child was raised to Rs 24 lakh only after protests by the tribal community. "It forces me to ask an uncomfortable question: would we have considered 24 lakh adequate had these been the children of Ministers or MLAs? Our response reflects how little value we have placed on the lives of Tribal children," he said.
He added, "Despite the gravity of this tragedy, we have also failed to hold health officials accountable. The deaths of innocent children demand accountability at the highest level."
He also said, "Our failures go beyond healthcare. While our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, aka Vishwaguru, has declared the success of providing tap water to households under the Har Ghar Nal Yojna, Tribal families in parts of Balaghat still depend on river water for drinking, putting their health at risk."
"Today, I hang my head in shame that even after nearly 21 years of BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, we have not been able to guarantee many Tribal families the basic dignity of safe drinking water, adequate healthcare and quality education," he said.
During his Balaghat visit on Saturday, Dipke said CJP completely sympathise with families who have lost their children and will definitely come forward to ensure justice for them.
Deaths of over 30 children have been reported in Baiga- and Gond-dominated villages in Balaghat’s Baihar assembly constituency since July 2026.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently directed the state government to place on record documents related to the deaths of the tribal children in Balaghat district.
The exact toll and medical circumstances surrounding the individual deaths have been the subject of evolving official assessments. A Centre-led investigation has so far reportedly found no single disease or pathogen responsible for the fatalities. Instead, officials have identified a range of clinical conditions, including measles, malaria, co-infections, respiratory distress, dehydration, malnutrition, anaemia and shock.