Part of mosque damaged while clearing obstructions for road in Ujjain, no injuries: Official

A portion of a mosque was damaged during the removal of obstructions for road-widening work in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, an official said on Thursday, urging the public to stay away from rumours.

The work is being carried out with mutual cooperation and no one was injured during the removal of the affected part of the mosque located at Chhatri Chowk, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh said in a statement.

Earlier, tensions had flared in the town over the proposed demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a project to widen a key 900-metre stretch to ease movement of pilgrims during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh 2028.

“During the road widening work in Ujjain, some damage has been caused to a portion of the mosque. No one was injured in the incident,” said the collector.

According to the official, the work is being carried out in a peaceful manner.

“The administration is continuously monitoring the situation. Representatives of all religions and communities, as well as local residents, are present at the scene and we are in constant communication with them,” he said.

He also urged the public to rely only on information from authentic sources.

The official also warned that if anyone attempts to disturb the atmosphere by spreading rumours, misleading information or false news through social media or any other medium, strict action will be taken against them as per the law.