Ujjain on edge after stone-pelting on cops over mosque removal drive; 15 detained, 7 booked

BHOPAL: Tensions flared in Ujjain's Chhatri Chowk area on Monday morning, hours after protests over the partial demolition of the century-old Shahi Masjid were reportedly called off following an overnight agreement, with police firing tear gas shells to disperse a crowd that hurled stones over the proposed removal.

The clashes came 19 days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore bench cleared the way for the demolition as part of road-widening work for Simhastha-2028.

Protests over the mosque had continued since Saturday. During the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the mosque committee and Muslim religious leaders reportedly agreed to remove the required portion themselves instead of allowing the administration to demolish it. Protesters dispersed and the earthmovers brought by the administration were reportedly withdrawn.

A few hours later,a group of women gathered at Makodiya Aam Naka on Agar Road, around 5 km from central Ujjain, blocking a route used by devotees heading to the Mahakal Temple and other temples. Police were deployed to clear the road.

Meanwhile, a group of men gathered at Anda Gali, around 100 metres from the mosque. When police tried to disperse them, several groups, mostly youngsters, allegedly began pelting stones at the barricaded area from narrow lanes around 9.30 am. Police used tear gas and force to disperse the crowds.

Crime Branch Inspector Pushpa Panchal sustained an injury to her hand while trying to stop a group of women protesting with metal sheets. Around 2,500 police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in the affected and other communally sensitive areas of the city.

"Some anti-social elements tried to vitiate the atmosphere by blocking the road and pelting stones. They were dealt with firmly. The situation is under control," Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said. He added that those involved were being identified through CCTV and drone footage and legal action would follow.

The SP said police used tear gas and mild force to control the situation but no one was injured in the incident.