MP plans network-based anti-drug strategy to meet Amit Shah’s 2029 drug-free deadline

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh is likely to shift from seizure-based anti-narcotics operations to network-based action aimed at dismantling the entire infrastructure supporting drug trafficking, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s deadline to make the state drug-free by December 31, 2029.

A few hours after Shah announced the three-year deadline at Bhopal’s BHEL Dussehra Ground on Saturday, a high-level meeting chaired by the state Chief Minister was held to discuss a strategy to achieve the target. The meeting was attended, among others, by Union Home Secretary Naveen Mohan, Special Secretary (Internal Security) Anand Swaroop and Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (DG-NCB) Anurag Garg.

The meeting focused particularly on the narcotics menace and the Centre-Madhya Pradesh strategy to meet the 2029 deadline.

Although Shah skipped the meeting for unspecified reasons, the press conference on the narcotics issue was subsequently cancelled. The high-level Centre-state meeting, which discussed multiple Home Department issues, gave particular focus to tackling the narcotics drug menace.

According to sources privy to the meeting, the discussions especially focused on strategic shift from seizure-based operations to network-based operations.

Importantly, a network-based strategy shifts the focus of drug enforcement from merely confiscating physical substances (seizure-based strategy) to dismantling the entire criminal infrastructure behind the illicit trade. While a seizure-based approach targets the symptoms by intercepting illicit transport, a network-based strategy targets the root cause by mapping, disrupting, and dismantling the organizational, financial, and logistical networks of drug trafficking organizations (DTOs).

The meeting identified the inter-state smuggling of Ganja from Odisha via Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and smuggling of opium, poppy husk/straw from the western MP districts to adjoining states as major issues to be particularly dealt with.

The union home secretary emphasised on the need for joint intelligence-sharing and coordinated action with neighbouring states, particularly in view of Madhya Pradesh’s borders with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, not just to tackle the inter-state drug corridors, but also the movement of criminals and arms-smuggling.

He emphasised the more effective use of NATGRID, implementation of a ‘Drug-Free Campus’ framework in all higher educational institutions, early establishment of NDPS Special Courts, and formation of an Anti-Narcotics Task Force in the state.