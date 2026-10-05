MP Railway police rescue four Myanmarese women, arrest two men in suspected cross-border human trafficking case

BHOPAL: The rescue of four Myanmarese women, including two minors, and the arrest of two Myanmarese men have led the Madhya Pradesh Government Railway Police (GRP) to uncover a suspected international human trafficking network.

The network is allegedly involved in bringing women and girls from Bangladesh, mainly Myanmarese refugees, into India and facilitating their marriages with men, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

All six Myanmarese nationals involved in the case—the four women who were rescued and the two men arrested—were found to be carrying cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to Special Director General of Police (Railways) Raja Babu Singh, the GRP control room in Bhopal recently received specific information that a Myanmarese man travelling in the general coach of the 12643 Swarn Jayanti Express was allegedly involved in bringing women from Myanmar refugee communities in Bangladesh to India.

Acting on the information, a GRP-Gwalior team led by Inspector-in-Charge Deepshikha Singh Tomar identified the suspect and brought him off the train for questioning.

The man was identified as Mubin (25), a Myanmar national who has been living in Hyderabad with his wife and children for the past four years.