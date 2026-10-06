Three Nigerian women detained at Bhopal station over drug suspicion found staying illegally

BHOPAL: Three Nigerian women detained by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati railway station on suspicion of drug trafficking have been found staying in India illegally.

The women, aged between 40 and 50, were travelling in the sleeper coach of a Mumbai-bound train on Saturday evening when the DRI team, acting on intelligence inputs, took them off at Platform No. 4 and thoroughly searched their luggage.

Nothing incriminating or suspicious was found in their multiple large bags. However, questioning and scrutiny of their documents revealed that they were staying in India without valid travel documents, including passports.

After the women failed to produce the required documents, they were handed over to the Bhopal Police on Sunday.

The three, identified as Adetokunbo Adunni, Kela Christine and Nikechi Princess, were taken to TT Nagar police station and later sent to Talaiya police station, which houses a detention centre for foreign nationals found staying illegally in India.

The Bhopal Police have begun the deportation process, while the state police are investigating when and through which route the women entered India and where they had stayed.

Further deportation proceedings will begin after their immigration documents are verified.

The police are also in the final stages of deporting a German woman who was recently found staying in India illegally.