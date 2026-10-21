MP Lokayukta finds 46 properties worth Rs 64 crore linked to police head constable in DA case

BHOPAL: Ongoing investigations by Madhya Pradesh’s anti-corruption watchdog – the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) – into a disproportionate assets case involving state police’s driver head constable Firoz Khan, have revealed that he along with family members and aides, owns immovable properties worth over Rs 64 crore.

As the SPE sleuths dig deep into properties held by Khan and cohorts, as part of ongoing investigation into the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 case registered against Khan and others, details of nine new properties, all agricultural lands in Indore district have emerged.

All those land parcels were found to have been purchased in the name of Sparkwave Realty India Pvt Ltd. This firm was found to be operated jointly by Khan’s wife, Hina Khan, and Yuvraj Panwar, a resident of Indore. Further information about this firm is being gathered, sources associated with the ongoing investigation told the TNIE on Wednesday.

Following the disclosure of nine more immovable properties, the probe has so far found that 46 immovable properties were purchased in the names of the accused Firoz Khan himself, his associates, the firm, and his family members. The accused is found to have spent a total of Rs 18,79,79,531 on all movable and immovable assets. The guideline value of the immovable properties purchased is Rs 17,19,46,323, and their current market value is estimated at Rs 64,01,11,768.

Investigations by the Lokayukta SPE Indore-Unit have further revealed that Khan who was posted since the last few months as driver (head constable) at the Police Training College (PTC-Indore) particularly eyed disputed lands and properties.

Using his aides, he succeeded in capturing these lands/buying those disputed lands at throwaway prices. It, however, remains to be seen what was the actual source of money, which was used to get these disputed lands and register them in Khan, aides and firm’s name.

The SPE sleuths in Indore are now working at figuring out the actual source of funds which were used to acquire the lands, particularly the disputed properties.

The 46 immovable properties which have been unearthed till now by the anti-corruption watchdog’s Indore unit’s probe are located in Indore, Dewas and Ujjain district.