Rs 30,000 per light bulb, ltr phenyl Rs 33,000: Activist flags corruption in ULBs, MP Minister calls him 'nuisance'

BHOPAL: Allegations of massive irregularities in purchases by urban local bodies (ULBs) in Madhya Pradesh unexpectedly became the centre of attention at the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) rally in Indore on Friday, after a social activist confronted the state’s Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya with questions over alleged exorbitant purchase prices.
The controversy erupted when social activist Prahlad Pandey, accompanied by his wife, reached the rally venue carrying a poster questioning the purchase of light bulbs at Rs 30,000 apiece and phenyl at Rs 33,000 per litre. His wife was also carrying a bottle of phenyl. The poster demanded accountability from the department headed by Vijayvargiya.
The incident took an ugly turn when the minister, visibly annoyed by the protest, interrupted his address and asked police officials to remove Pandey from the venue. In a video of the incident circulating on social media, Vijayvargiya is heard describing the activist as a 'nuisance' and saying that if people had to answer his questions, they would do so elsewhere. He also warned that people could give him an answer 'for free'.
The minister also reportedly used objectionable language against the activist before directing the police to take him away. Police subsequently detained Pandey and his wife. Pandey was repeatedly heard questioning the police about his alleged offence.
The activist later said he was merely raising questions about alleged corruption in the procurement of various items by urban local bodies. "Democracy survives when people ask questions, and those in power should answer them," he said.
The protest comes amid growing scrutiny of alleged financial irregularities in municipal procurement across Madhya Pradesh. A recent departmental presentation reportedly highlighted questionable purchases, including unusually high prices for LED bulbs, phenyl and other municipal equipment.
According to officials, 392 municipal personnel, including 135 Chief Municipal Officers, have faced investigation or scrutiny in connection with alleged irregularities. Seven officials have reportedly been dismissed.
The episode has raised questions about public accountability, freedom to question elected representatives and the government's response to allegations of corruption, particularly at a rally organised under the banner of saving democracy.
Reacting to what happened in Indore during the BJP’s rally on Friday, the opposition Congress said the incident showed that the BJP “gets rattled by questions” and accused the minister of handing a peaceful protester over to the police. The party said that while the BJP speaks of democracy, it cannot tolerate questions about alleged irregularities in civic bodies.
Importantly, this is not the first time the Pandey couple have protested against Vijayvargiya in Indore. In July, the Pandey couple were detained by police after staging a sit-in near the minister’s Nanda Nagar residence, carrying a copy of the Constitution. They were protesting remarks Vijayvargiya allegedly made about students agitating in Delhi over the NEET-UG exam.
Police had then booked the couple under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for protesting without permission, and a court sent them to jail. The wife was later granted bail, while Pandey remained in judicial custody. Vijayvargiya then wrote to Police Commissioner Santosh Singh, asking that the couple be considered for release on humanitarian grounds if the law permitted.