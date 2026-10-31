Rs 30,000 per light bulb, ltr phenyl Rs 33,000: Activist flags corruption in ULBs, MP Minister calls him 'nuisance'

BHOPAL: Allegations of massive irregularities in purchases by urban local bodies (ULBs) in Madhya Pradesh unexpectedly became the centre of attention at the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) rally in Indore on Friday, after a social activist confronted the state’s Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya with questions over alleged exorbitant purchase prices.

The controversy erupted when social activist Prahlad Pandey, accompanied by his wife, reached the rally venue carrying a poster questioning the purchase of light bulbs at Rs 30,000 apiece and phenyl at Rs 33,000 per litre. His wife was also carrying a bottle of phenyl. The poster demanded accountability from the department headed by Vijayvargiya.

The incident took an ugly turn when the minister, visibly annoyed by the protest, interrupted his address and asked police officials to remove Pandey from the venue. In a video of the incident circulating on social media, Vijayvargiya is heard describing the activist as a 'nuisance' and saying that if people had to answer his questions, they would do so elsewhere. He also warned that people could give him an answer 'for free'.

The minister also reportedly used objectionable language against the activist before directing the police to take him away. Police subsequently detained Pandey and his wife. Pandey was repeatedly heard questioning the police about his alleged offence.

The activist later said he was merely raising questions about alleged corruption in the procurement of various items by urban local bodies. "Democracy survives when people ask questions, and those in power should answer them," he said.

The protest comes amid growing scrutiny of alleged financial irregularities in municipal procurement across Madhya Pradesh. A recent departmental presentation reportedly highlighted questionable purchases, including unusually high prices for LED bulbs, phenyl and other municipal equipment.