BJP, Congress stage rival protests in Bhopal as NEET-UG paper leak row rocks MP Assembly

BHOPAL: Reverberations of the ongoing students' and youths' protests in Delhi, as well as Tuesday's protest by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi outside the Prime Minister's residence and his subsequent detention by Delhi Police, were strongly felt in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Both the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP staged protests over the issue in the state capital, Bhopal.

A day after the Congress protested outside the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi over the NEET-UG paper leak and police action against protesting students, and also held demonstrations in Bhopal, the ruling BJP staged a protest outside the Madhya Pradesh Congress headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The ruling party's protest outside the state Congress headquarters was led by state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and attended by other senior party leaders, including third-time MLA Rameshwar Sharma.

Addressing the gathering, Khandelwal, a second-time MLA from the Betul constituency, accused the Congress of creating unrest and anarchy in the country after suffering repeated electoral defeats.

"Our message is that if the Congress wants to fight, it should do so in the electoral arena. But it is scared because the people have already rejected it," Khandelwal said.

He also alleged that the Congress leadership was trying to defame the BJP government and trigger chaos in the country.

Around 3.5 km away, at the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Congress MLAs created a ruckus after their demand for a debate through an adjournment motion on the alleged lathi charge on students and youths in Delhi and the NEET-UG paper leak was disallowed by Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on the grounds that the matter was outside the purview of the state government.

The Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, entered the House wearing black armbands and went into the well, demanding that the debate be allowed. They argued that thousands of students from Madhya Pradesh had appeared for the first NEET-UG 2026 examination, whose question paper was leaked, and that at least two NEET-UG aspirants from the state had died by suicide following the leak.

The developments unfolded shortly after Question Hour ended on the third day of the five-day Monsoon Session of the Vidhan Sabha. Heated exchanges between Congress and BJP MLAs compelled the Speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes soon after Zero Hour began.

The protests by Congress MLAs inside the House came just hours after they had demonstrated outside the Governor's residence in Bhopal and outside the Chief Minister's chamber in the Vidhan Sabha building on Tuesday evening and night.