BJP, Congress workers clash in Jaipur amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's PM residence sit-in

JAIPUR: The political atmosphere in Jaipur has heated up following the sit-in protest staged by Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi outside their PM's residence in Delhi on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Jaipur saw a fierce political confrontation and police action amidst the clash between the ruling BJP and the Congress. Accusing Rahul Gandhi of violating constitutional decorum during the siege on PM house, the BJP held a massive march to lay siege to the PCC headquarters in Jaipur.

Several BJP leaders and hundreds of workers participated in this protest, led by BJP State President Madan Rathore. As BJP workers advanced towards the Congress office, the police stopped them by erecting barricades. Tension escalated when several BJP workers climbed over the barricades and attempted to breach the police cordon, triggering a scuffle. Police responded by using water cannons to disperse the crowd and prevent the march from reaching the Congress headquarters.

Addressing party workers after the protest, Rathore accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to politicise the issue and defame the Prime Minister's Office. He alleged that those protesting in New Delhi were not genuine students but "trained stone-pelters" and "hired protesters".

He further claimed that the demonstration had received foreign funding, though he did not provide any evidence to support the allegation. Rathore said the BJP believed in democratic protests but would oppose any attempt to malign constitutional institutions or the Prime Minister's Office.

Hours later, the Congress launched a counter-offensive. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully led hundreds of party workers in a march towards the BJP state headquarters.