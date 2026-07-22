BJP, Congress workers clash in Jaipur amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's PM residence sit-in

JAIPUR: The political atmosphere in Jaipur has heated up following the sit-in protest staged by Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi outside their PM's residence in Delhi on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Jaipur saw a fierce political confrontation and police action amidst the clash between the ruling BJP and the Congress. Accusing Rahul Gandhi of violating constitutional decorum during the siege on PM house, the BJP held a massive march to lay siege to the PCC headquarters in Jaipur.
Several BJP leaders and hundreds of workers participated in this protest, led by BJP State President Madan Rathore. As BJP workers advanced towards the Congress office, the police stopped them by erecting barricades. Tension escalated when several BJP workers climbed over the barricades and attempted to breach the police cordon, triggering a scuffle. Police responded by using water cannons to disperse the crowd and prevent the march from reaching the Congress headquarters.
Addressing party workers after the protest, Rathore accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to politicise the issue and defame the Prime Minister's Office. He alleged that those protesting in New Delhi were not genuine students but "trained stone-pelters" and "hired protesters".
He further claimed that the demonstration had received foreign funding, though he did not provide any evidence to support the allegation. Rathore said the BJP believed in democratic protests but would oppose any attempt to malign constitutional institutions or the Prime Minister's Office.
Hours later, the Congress launched a counter-offensive. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully led hundreds of party workers in a march towards the BJP state headquarters.
Before the procession began, Congress workers burned an effigy of the Central government. Police stopped the Congress workers from advancing by using water cannons, triggering a brief scuffle between Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and police personnel.
Earlier, addressing a press conference, Dotasra described the BJP's protest as "chori aur seenazori" (having audacity despite being in the wrong), alleging that the ruling party was protesting despite being responsible for issues such as examination paper leaks and police action against students. He questioned why BJP leaders were protesting in Jaipur instead of raising the issue in Parliament.
Gehlot accused the BJP of encouraging confrontations despite being in power and said Rahul Gandhi's detention in New Delhi had angered people across the country.
Meanwhile, Congress stalwart Sachin Pilot addressed the NSUI's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Jaipur. Pilot and the youngsters demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and sought financial assistance for affected families.
The twin protests came a day after Congress leaders had demonstrated in Jaipur over Rahul Gandhi's detention, marking the second consecutive day of political confrontation in the Rajasthan capital.