Cheap liquor, porous border: Second hooch tragedy in Bundelkhand’s MP belt points to suspected UP link

SAGAR: The Bundelkhand belt of Madhya Pradesh has been struck by its second hooch tragedy in six years, leaving 11 dead in Sagar district, with investigators pointing to a suspected link to neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, where cheaper alcohol draws daily buyers across the border.

More than a dozen districts in Madhya Pradesh share boundaries with UP, where alcohol and petrol are comparatively much cheaper, encouraging people to cross the border to buy them, say locals.

In February 2021, four persons died in Chhatarpur district, which is also part of Bundelkhand, after consuming a country-made liquor brand called 'Dilse' purchased from a shop in UP, according to police.

On Sunday, 11 persons died and 54 others fell ill, many with symptoms like blurred vision and dizziness, after consuming spurious liquor in MP's Sagar district, with a preliminary probe indicating the liquor was supplied from Lalitpur in UP, officials said.

This time, the victims are suspected to have consumed spurious whisky falsely labelled as ‘Sagar Gold’ as well as another country-made liquor brand, MP Excise Commissioner Deepak Saxena said.

“The packing of the spurious liquor looked original, like that of local brands -- Sagar Gold, a whisky and a country-made liquor brand. The agent of the licensed liquor seller sold the alcohol, and people thought it was genuine,” he said.