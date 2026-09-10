Rahul Gandhi to hold 'Chhatron ki Goonj' in Indore on Sep 19; invites students' feedback

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the fifth edition of the Chhatron ki Goonj initiative will be held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on September 19, asserting that it is necessary to hear the voice of every student in the country to change the system.

Gandhi has held four Chhatron ki Goonj events in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune. The last one in Pune on August 22 was for girl students.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "My dear students, youth and India's Gen Z, the entire country is watching with you as today a broken education system has extinguished the flame of your hopes and pushed your future into darkness."

"Through Chhatron ki Goonj, I am meeting you in different cities to understand your challenges. As part of this campaign, on September 19, I will once again be among you in Indore," the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha said.

But to change this system, it is essential to hear the voice of every student in the country, their pain and their opinion, he said.