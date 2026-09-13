Madhya Pradesh: 4 college girls assault BBA student over refusal to enter relationship

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a young college student was allegedly assaulted by four girls on camera in Satna district of eastern Madhya Pradesh. The assault allegedly followed her refusal to befriend and enter into a relationship with a male student.

The incident came to light after a video of the girl being verbally abused and physically assaulted by the group went viral on social media. The four girls had covered their faces with scarves.

An FIR has since been lodged, but none of the girls or the boy allegedly involved with them has been detained so far.

The victim and the four girls who allegedly assaulted her, are said to be students of a prominent private college in Satna district.

The alleged incident took place on August 5, 2026. The BBA student said her close female friend called her to Semariya crossing. At around 2.30 pm, the friend took her on a scooter on the pretext of visiting a relative’s house. Instead, she took her to a deserted place near the Nagar Van (city forests).

When the BBA student reached the spot, three other female students were already there.

The four girls allegedly assaulted her for refusing to enter into a relationship with a young male student who had been regularly troubling her on WhatsApp.

The viral video, possibly filmed by one of the four girls, shows them verbally abusing and repeatedly punching and kicking the BBA student. She alleged that they also attacked her with a wooden stick.