MP hooch tragedy: Wanted accused arrested after brief encounter in Sagar

A man wanted in connection with the hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, which claimed 16 lives, was arrested after a brief encounter with police early on Sunday, officials said.

The 21-year-old accused, Shivanjay Rajput, who carried a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg during the encounter, officials said.

With his arrest, the number of people arrested in the spurious liquor case has risen to 19, police sources said.

Rajput allegedly fired three rounds at a police team during a search operation near the Kathua Nala forest area under Bahrol police station. Police personnel retaliated by firing two rounds, one of which hit Rajput in the leg, officials said.