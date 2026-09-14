Sagar hooch tragedy backlash: Angry women vandalise MP liquor shop, destroy stock worth Rs 25 lakh

TIKAMGARH: Furious over the Sagar hooch tragedy that has claimed 16 lives, an angry mob led by women ransacked a licensed liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, smashing stock worth Rs 25 lakh, an official said on Monday.

Shouting anti-alcohol slogans and demanding accountability for bereaved families, the protesters stormed the outlet in Bamhori village on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Bamhori under the Jatara subdivision, around 35 km from the district headquarters, District Excise Officer Naresh Pratap Singh told PTI.

The mob targeted an outlet operated by Maa Gaholi Wines, destroying large quantities of country-made and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 25 lakh, he said.