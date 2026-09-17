MoEFCC recommends forest land diversion for irrigation, hydro projects in Madhya Pradesh

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has recommended the diversion of 289.8 hectares of forest land for the Shyampur Barrage Major Micro Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh. The project site is near two wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves.

The project has been appraised at the central level by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC). It will also include a pressurised pipe system of about 167.93 km and a micro-network system to irrigate 27,000 hectares.

The project is expected to submerge one village, affecting 22 homestead structures due to land acquisition.

The site is about a kilometre from the National Chambal Sanctuary and 2 km from the Kela Devi Wildlife Sanctuary.

It will also impact the Kuno-Ranthambore Tiger Corridor, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve and Kuno Eco-Sensitive Zone. The interstate boundary with Rajasthan is about 1.25 km from the proposed site.

The river valley project is proposed on the Kuno River, a tributary of the Chambal River, which is part of the Yamuna Basin. It includes a 1,465-metre-long barrage with a maximum height of 21 metres. A 3,300-metre-long balancing reservoir will also be built. The reservoir will be entirely earthen and have a maximum height of 44 metres.