Indian-born cheetah in MP's Kuno National Park gives birth to four cubs for the second time

BHOPAL: An Indian-born cheetah in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) became the first one to give birth to four cubs for the second time in less than six months.

More than 30 months old, KGP12, the daughter of South African female Gamini, gave birth to four cubs inside a secured enclosure at KNP.

“A truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah! A day after India's Cheetah Project completed four years, KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno," Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav wrote on social media platform X.

"Four years, four new lives, a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Kuno and Project Cheetah family,” Yadav wrote.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also shared the visuals on X. “A historic milestone for Project Cheetah! The very next day after Project Cheetah completed four years in MP, Kuno National Park brought us wonderful news ...The arrival of these little guests marks a beautiful milestone in India’s ongoing cheetah conservation journey."

"With Kuno’s growing cheetah population strengthening wildlife tourism, local livelihoods and ecosystem conservation, heartfelt congratulations to the entire Kuno and Project Cheetah family!”, MP CM wrote.

Earlier, Mukhi, the 33-month-old female cub of Namibian cheetah Siyaya, was the first Indian-born cheetah under Project Cheetah to give birth. She delivered five cubs in a secured enclosure at KNP in November 2025.

KGP12, the Indian-born daughter of South African female Gamini, was 25 months old when she gave birth to four cubs in the wild at KNP in April 2026. It was the first reported birth of cubs in the wild to a cheetah under Project Cheetah at KNP.