'Echo of Lies’: Madhya Pradesh CM hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Indore ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore, accusing the Congress leader of creating confusion among people and saying that discussions on the state’s development should be based on facts and figures.

Reacting to Gandhi’s interaction with children and young people during the programme, Yadav said the Congress should have raised issues concerning Madhya Pradesh using actual data rather than what he described as an attempt to mislead the public.

Yadav said his government had undertaken several initiatives in school education, including the establishment of Sandipani schools, and claimed these measures had contributed significantly to reducing the school dropout rate. He said the government was working towards achieving zero dropouts in the state.

Citing figures from the Congress era, Yadav said the school dropout rate in Madhya Pradesh was around 16 per cent in 2002-03. He said the state’s school education budget, which stood at around Rs 2,000 crore at the time, had now increased to Rs 38,658 crore.

The Chief Minister also questioned the Congress over welfare measures provided to schoolchildren during its tenure, asking whether children had been given uniforms and bicycles and whether meritorious students had received facilities such as laptops and scooters.

“Our government is continuously working to improve children’s education and secure their future,” Yadav said.