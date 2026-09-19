Posters with words 'Jhooth Ki Goonj’ surface across Indore ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s student event

INDORE/ BHOPAL: On a typical evening in Indore, the conversation among students rarely begins with politics. It is more likely to be about the next competitive examination, a coaching class, an unfinished assignment, a job interview or the rising cost of living away from home.

But on Saturday evening, politics is hoping to enter that conversation.

Thousands of students and young professionals are expected to converge in Indore for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatron Ki Goonj”, an event that the party sees as much more than a student interaction. For a Congress that suffered one of its worst electoral setbacks in Madhya Pradesh in recent years, the gathering is being projected as a possible starting point for rebuilding its presence among a generation that increasingly lives beyond traditional party networks.

The choice of Indore is significant.

The commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh sits at the heart of the 66-seat Malwa-Nimar region, an area where the Congress and BJP have traded fortunes dramatically over the past decade. In 2013, the BJP won 57 of the region’s 66 Assembly seats. Five years later, Congress reversed that trend, winning 36 seats to the BJP’s 27, while three Congress rebels won as independents.

Then came 2023.

The BJP returned to dominance in the region, winning 48 seats, while Congress was reduced to 17. One seat went to the Bharatiya Adivasi Party.

Indore itself tells an even starker story