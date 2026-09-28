Two female tigers found dead at different locations in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Two female tigers, including an 11-month-old cub and a three-year-old semi-adult, were found dead in separate parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
The cub was found dead in the Naktighati beat of Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in southeastern MP. “The presence of signs or injuries on the 11-month cub’s body...strongly suggests that the death happened due to an intraspecific conflict,” KTR said in an official statement.
The decomposing carcass of the semi-adult was found near an agricultural field close to Dahod Dam, just outside the territory of central MP’s Ratapani Tiger Reserve.
The exact cause of death is yet to be established and will be determined through post-mortem and forensic examination. Forest officials are examining the area for possible illegal electric fencing or electrified wires that may have caused the tiger’s death.
“From the circumstantial evidence, it appears to be a case of electrocution. Whether it is accidental or has happened after coming in contact with a live wire snare laid for killing wild animals will only become clear after thorough investigations. The autopsy of the carcass will be done on Tuesday. Based on its findings, many things might become clear,” a senior official of the state forest department’s wildlife wing told TNIE.
The two deaths reported on the same day took the total tiger mortality in the ‘Tiger State’ to 46 so far this year.
The total tiger casualties in MP this year are still 10 fewer than the 56 reported in 2025—the highest annual tiger mortality in the state since the launch of Project Tiger in 1973.
A comparison of tiger mortality till September shows that the 46 deaths recorded in 2026 are up by four from those reported during the corresponding period in 2025.
Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey alleged that inadequate patrolling may have allowed an electrocution hazard to remain undetected.
“Electrocution snares near Dahod Dam have claimed another tiger, while Ranger Ramgovind Rai has failed in his basic patrol duties. We demand his immediate suspension and a thorough probe into officer absenteeism. There should be no more excuses,” Dubey said.