Two female tigers found dead at different locations in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Two female tigers, including an 11-month-old cub and a three-year-old semi-adult, were found dead in separate parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The cub was found dead in the Naktighati beat of Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in southeastern MP. “The presence of signs or injuries on the 11-month cub’s body...strongly suggests that the death happened due to an intraspecific conflict,” KTR said in an official statement.

The decomposing carcass of the semi-adult was found near an agricultural field close to Dahod Dam, just outside the territory of central MP’s Ratapani Tiger Reserve.

The exact cause of death is yet to be established and will be determined through post-mortem and forensic examination. Forest officials are examining the area for possible illegal electric fencing or electrified wires that may have caused the tiger’s death.

“From the circumstantial evidence, it appears to be a case of electrocution. Whether it is accidental or has happened after coming in contact with a live wire snare laid for killing wild animals will only become clear after thorough investigations. The autopsy of the carcass will be done on Tuesday. Based on its findings, many things might become clear,” a senior official of the state forest department’s wildlife wing told TNIE.