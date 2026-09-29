'Donkey' gets provisional nurse-midwife registration certificate in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A donkey has been issued a provisional registration certificate as a “Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife” by the Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council (MPNRC) after an application carrying its photograph, fictitious personal details and unrelated documents was processed through the council’s online system.

The MPNRC issued the digital certificate on September 25 in the name of “Donkey MPNRC”. The application was submitted by NSUI state vice-president Ravi Parmar, who said he wanted to test how rigorously the council’s online registration system scrutinised applications and supporting documents.

The application listed the father’s name as “Donkey Father”, religion as “Other”, caste as “Animal” and an address along the lines of “wherever there is space”. The photograph uploaded was that of a donkey.

After the prescribed fee was paid, the application went through the system and a digital certificate was generated. It recorded the applicant as having completed BSc Nursing training from Bhopal Nursing College between July 16, 2021 and August 13, 2025. The certificate showed registration as a “Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife” and was valid until September 2031.

Parmar said the exercise was intended to test whether genuine applicants’ qualifications were being adequately verified. The episode has also raised concerns about the possibility of people with fraudulent credentials exploiting similar gaps and entering healthcare facilities.

Under the earlier registration system, applicants had to submit a wider range of educational records, including Class 10 and 12 marksheets, nursing course completion documents, provisional degrees or diplomas and marksheets for different academic sessions. These documents were subject to verification and authentication.