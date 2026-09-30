Indore: Judicial probe finds Bhagirathpura water deaths were preventable, flags "serious lapses" by engineer

BHOPAL: For nearly eight years, complaints of leaking pipelines and black, foul-smelling water reached the assistant engineer in charge of Indore’s Bhagirathpura locality. He knew drainage and drinking-water lines ran dangerously close and recalled bacteria being detected in tests. Yet he did not report the concerns to his superiors, saying he was unsure whether it was his responsibility or that of the drainage department.

The statement is at the centre of a report by a one-man judicial commission probing the December-January 2025-26 Bhagirathpura water contamination crisis. The commission linked the outbreak to 22 deaths and found that the tragedy was wholly preventable.

Saroj Kumar Prajapati, who served as Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in-charge Assistant Engineer for Zone-IV, Bhagirathpura, from August 2017 to June 2025, told the commission he had received complaints about damaged and leaking pipelines but had not brought them to the attention of his superiors. The panel termed this a “serious lapse” and found him prima facie responsible in relation to the incident.

The final report, dated August 18 was submitted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was prepared by a commission headed by former high court judge Sushil Kumar Gupta. It was uploaded on the high court website on Wednesday.

The report described the tragedy as the result of “systemic lapses, negligence, and failure of duty” by the government and authorities concerned, and said accountability “must necessarily follow”.

Civic body in the dock

The commission placed primary institutional responsibility on the IMC, observing that its statutory duty to provide safe drinking water cannot be passed on to others. It also faulted engineering officers and officials involved in pipeline tenders, while noting that final individual liability in some cases would require further examination of official records.

The report linked 22 deaths to the gastroenteritis outbreak. Hospital records described the deaths as “probably related” to the epidemic, while medical witnesses told the commission that a death audit attributed all the deaths to it.