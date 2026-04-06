Congress may consider withdrawing Baramati bypoll bid if FIR filed in Pawar plane crash case

The Maharashtra Congress on Monday said it will consider withdrawing from the Baramati Assembly bypoll if a first information report (FIR) is registered in the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, in a statement, rejected claims that the April 23 by-election should be held unopposed and accused the BJP of adopting a “convenient” political stance.

The party has fielded its state unit secretary Akash More against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar for the bypoll, necessitated after the death of sitting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 in the constituency.

Ajit Pawar had represented the Baramati seat in Pune district eight times, with some of his victories coming by record margins.

While the Opposition NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have extended support to allow the bypoll to be held unopposed, the Congress has maintained that it will contest it.