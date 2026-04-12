Rohit Pawar claims 'big ruling party' in Mahayuti may target own allies for defections not Opposition

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday claimed that contrary to reports of attempts to poach Opposition legislators in Maharashtra, a major ruling party in the Mahayuti alliance could instead target its own allies.

In a post on X, Pawar said there was “credible information” that by the end of next month, a “big party in power” may engineer defections within the ruling coalition. While he did not name the party, the remark was seen as an indirect swipe at the BJP.

“While the BJP may currently project a stance of unwavering friendship towards its allies, the situation could change, leading to a sense of betrayal among partners,” he said.

He added, “While the BJP today may display a sentiment of ‘we will never abandon our friends’, tomorrow its allies may well feel ‘you have betrayed us’. Therefore, it would be wise for allies to remain cautious to ensure they do not become targets themselves.”