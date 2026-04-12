Rohit Pawar claims 'big ruling party' in Mahayuti may target own allies for defections not Opposition

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday claimed that contrary to reports of attempts to poach Opposition legislators in Maharashtra, a major ruling party in the Mahayuti alliance could instead target its own allies.
In a post on X, Pawar said there was “credible information” that by the end of next month, a “big party in power” may engineer defections within the ruling coalition. While he did not name the party, the remark was seen as an indirect swipe at the BJP.
“While the BJP may currently project a stance of unwavering friendship towards its allies, the situation could change, leading to a sense of betrayal among partners,” he said.
He added, “While the BJP today may display a sentiment of ‘we will never abandon our friends’, tomorrow its allies may well feel ‘you have betrayed us’. Therefore, it would be wise for allies to remain cautious to ensure they do not become targets themselves.”
The BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP are partners in the Mahayuti government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Over the past few days, there has been a buzz that the Shiv Sena has secretly launched ‘Operation Tiger’ in a bid to induce defections among leaders of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dismissed the reports, calling them baseless and saying such rumours are aimed at creating sensation.
Pawar also alleged in his X post that a recent controversy involving a “fraudulent Kharat episode” had brought disrepute to the state and was not accidental but deliberately orchestrated, calling it “just the beginning”.
Notably, Nashik-based self-proclaimed godman and astrologer Ashok Kharat has been arrested and faces nearly a dozen cases, including eight related to sexual assaults. He heads a temple trust at Sinnar in Nashik district and has met several political leaders over the years. After his arrest, his photographs with prominent politicians went viral, triggering a political controversy in the state.
(With PTI inputs)