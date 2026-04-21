Sunetra Pawar demands fair, impartial probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash, says doubts must be cleared

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday broke her silence on the aircraft crash involving her husband Ajit Pawar, stating that, like many others, she too had several doubts about the incident and that these must be addressed through a free and fair probe.

Speaking for the first time on the crash, she said that she had many questions in her mind about the incident and that the doubts had to be cleared through a fair and impartial investigation.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was the first to raise alleged loopholes in the crash and demanded the registration of an FIR and a fair probe. He alleged that the pilot of Ajit Pawar’s aircraft was replaced at the last moment and had a habit of flying after consuming liquor.

Despite several complaints, the pilot was entrusted with the responsibility of flying the aircraft. He further alleged that the firm operating the aircraft was involved in several cases.

He also questioned the visibility conditions during landing, asking why the pilot did not turn back to Pune and instead attempted to land at a different location, resulting in the crash that killed Ajit Pawar.