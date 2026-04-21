Sunetra Pawar demands fair, impartial probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash, says doubts must be cleared

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday broke her silence on the aircraft crash involving her husband Ajit Pawar, stating that, like many others, she too had several doubts about the incident and that these must be addressed through a free and fair probe.
Speaking for the first time on the crash, she said that she had many questions in her mind about the incident and that the doubts had to be cleared through a fair and impartial investigation.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was the first to raise alleged loopholes in the crash and demanded the registration of an FIR and a fair probe. He alleged that the pilot of Ajit Pawar’s aircraft was replaced at the last moment and had a habit of flying after consuming liquor.
Despite several complaints, the pilot was entrusted with the responsibility of flying the aircraft. He further alleged that the firm operating the aircraft was involved in several cases.
He also questioned the visibility conditions during landing, asking why the pilot did not turn back to Pune and instead attempted to land at a different location, resulting in the crash that killed Ajit Pawar.
Sunetra Pawar said that she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a free and fair probe into the incident and answers to the unanswered questions.
“Every doubts about Ajit Pawar plane crash has to be cleared. We have to get answers to our every question. I myself taken the initiative and met the PM Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded free and fair probe in Ajit Pawar plane crash case,” Sunetra Pawar said.
She further said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also supporting her demand and that the probe had already begun.
“Ajit Pawar plane crash issue was also raised on the floor of Maharashtra state assembly. The high level probes are carried out. The truth in this incident has to come out in the public domain, and the guilty and culprits who are responsible for this tragic incident should be punished. No one should be spared at all. And this will be real tribute to Ajit Pawar,” Sunetra Pawar said.
She added that there would be no compromise on the demand and that they were receiving active support from both the state and central governments for a fair probe.
At the concluding campaign rally for the Baramati bypolls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Praful Patel and NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule were present.
NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, who was scheduled to attend the rally, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital at the last moment and appealed to the people of Baramati to cast their votes for Sunetra Pawar in the bypolls.